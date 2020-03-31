Catholic World News

Pope at Sunday Mass: ‘I am thinking of the people who are weeping’

March 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “We ask the grace to weep” with Jesus, “who was not ashamed to weep,” Pope Francis preached on the Fifth Sunday of Lent. “May today be for everyone like a Sunday of tears.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!