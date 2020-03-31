Catholic World News

Survey: 55% of US adults have prayed for an end to virus’s spread

March 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: “Large majorities of Americans who pray daily (86%) and of US Christians (73%) have taken to prayer during the outbreak—but so have some who say they seldom or never pray and people who say they do not belong to any religion (15% and 24%, respectively),” according to the survey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!