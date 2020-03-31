Catholic World News

Cardinal Vicar of Rome hospitalized after testing positive for CO19

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Pope’s Vicar for Rome since 2017, is Archpriest of the Lateran Basilica.

