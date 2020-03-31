Catholic World News

Be ashamed of being a sinner but trust in God’s great mercy, Pope preaches

March 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 30 (video), Pope Francis preached on the readings of the day. The Pope invited those watching the Mass to pray the act of spiritual communion by Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val (1865-1930). The Mass concluded with adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Ave Regina Caelorum.

