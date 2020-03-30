Catholic World News

Italy: police cite Christians for prayer service during quarantine

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Nocera Inferiore, Italy, police have charged several residents with breaking emergency regulations by holding a prayer service in church. Neighbors reportedly called the police to intervene.

