Vatican issues document on water

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At the end of the month in which the World Water Day 2020 has been celebrated, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is pleased to release ‘Aqua fons vitae [Water, the Font of Life]: Orientations on water, symbol of the cry of the poor and the cry of the Earth,’ the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development announced on March 30.

