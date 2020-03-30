Catholic World News

6 Vatican employees, citizens have tested positive for CO19; Pope tests negative

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There are therefore currently six employees of the Holy See and citizens of Vatican City State affected by Covid-19,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a March 28 statement. “I can confirm that neither the Holy Father nor his closest collaborators are involved.”

