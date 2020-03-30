Catholic World News

Angelus: Pope appeals for global ceasefire amid Covid pandemic

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued his appeal at the conclusion of his March 29 Angelus address, in which he reflected on the raising of Lazarus (John 11:1-45), the Gospel of the day.

