Catholic World News

England rededicated as Mary’s dowry

March 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “This Rededication on March 29th is a both a personal promise of the people of our country, and a renewal of the entrustment vows made by King Richard II in 1381,” the Catholic National Shrine & Basilica of Our Lady Walsingham stated on the rededication website.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!