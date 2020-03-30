Catholic World News

Cologne cardinal opens seminary to the homeless

March 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Erzbischof Koeln

CWN Editor's Note: “I have decided to open up our seminary for the homeless while our seminarians are gone due to the Corona restrictions,” said Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki. “We want to offer warm meals and access to restrooms and showers to those who have nobody to turn to these days in Cologne.”

