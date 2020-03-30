Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle calls on wealthy nations to forgive interest on international debt

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Calling for a CO19 “jubilee,” the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples added, “Now we realize that we don’t have enough masks but there are more than enough bullets. We don’t have enough supplies of ventilators but we have millions of pesos, dollars, or euros spent on one plane that could attack people.”

