Philippine bishop alarmed over handling of CO19 cases

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Will we wait until the entire province of Albay is infected with the virus before the national government acts?” asked Bishop Joel Baylon of Legazpi, who “lamented that at least three Covid-19 patients were placed under home quarantine instead of being in strict isolation.”

