‘By His cross we have been healed and embraced’: Pope imparts extraordinary Urbi et Orbi blessing

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On March 27, Pope Francis presided over “an extraordinary moment of prayer in the time of pandemic, with the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament” (video).

