Catholic World News

Some US bishops lifting meatless-Friday requirement during Lent

March 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on NJ.com

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, has led a group of American bishops in dispensing the faithful from the obligation to abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, because of the “many other sacrifices that we are suddenly experiencing” during the CO19 epidemic. The dispensation does not apply to Good Friday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!