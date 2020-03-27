Catholic World News

Georgian Orthodox decry attacks on public worship

March 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Georgian Orthodox patriarchate has responded strongly to critics who have complained about the continuation of public worship during the CO19 epidemic. The patriarchate called on the faithful to be vigilant in following public-health guidelines, but said: “Prohibiting church attendance for those for whom it is vitally needed is an unjustified offense against God.”

