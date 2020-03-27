Catholic World News

‘Don’t assume CO19 is God’s punishment,” says Australian prelate

March 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Don’t assume that coronavirus is God’s punishment,” Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia told his people, as the archdiocese prepared for the suspension of all public Masses. He assured the faithful that priests would continue to celebraet mass in private “subject to government restrictions and public health precautions.”

