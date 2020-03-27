Catholic World News

Catholic agencies: Move refugees from Greek camps to other EU nations to avoid pandemic disaster

March 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Solidarity must be seen above all in dramatic moments—it must be shown there’s a European identity, and moreover a Christian European identity,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

