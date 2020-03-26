Catholic World News

Mongolia’s first bishop dies at 101

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Ma Zhongmu Tegusbeleg, the only native of Mongolia ever consecrated as a Catholic bishop, died on March 25 at the age of 101. He had served the “underground” Church in China, heading the Ningxia diocese from 1983 until his retirement in 2005. His status was never recognized by the Chinese government, and he spent more than a decade in a labor camp—and another decade as a common laborer—for resisting the regime. He was also one of the world’s oldest bishops. (The oldest, Chilean Archbishop Bernardino Piñera Carvallo, is now 104.)

