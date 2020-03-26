Catholic World News

Italian missionary is first bishop to die of CO19

March 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Angelo Moreschi, an Italian missionary serving as apostolic vicar of Gambella, Ethiopia, has become the first Catholic bishop to die of the CO19 virus. Bishop Moreschi, who was 67, died in Brescia, Italy, on March 25.

