Vermont bishop closes all churches

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Five days after suspending all public Masses, Bishop Christopher Coyne directed that “all Catholic churches, chapels and shrines throughout the state be closed” following Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home order.

