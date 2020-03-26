Catholic World News

New York bishops oppose marijuana legalization

March 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Evangelist

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s irresponsible to pass marijuana legalization during a pandemic, whether in the budget or as stand-alone legislation, both for public health and good government reasons,” said a spokesman for the New York State Catholic Conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!