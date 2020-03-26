Catholic World News
Indian archbishop lauds Modi’s lockdown measure
March 26, 2020
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The Indian prime minister imposed a “total ban on venturing out of your homes.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
