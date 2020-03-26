Catholic World News

Leading Brazilian prelate rebukes nation’s president on CO19

March 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNBB (Portuguese)

CWN Editor's Note: President Jair Bolsonaro said that concerns about the virus are overblown; Archbishop Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo of Belo Horizonte, president of the bishops’ conference, denounced his remarks, lamented a “pandemic of irresponsibility,” and urged Brazilians to stay at home.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!