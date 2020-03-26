Catholic World News

Italian priest at guesthouse where Pope Francis lives tests positive for CO19

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Gianluca Pezzoli, 58, is head of the Italian section of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State. Four other Vatican employees have tested positive for CO19, the director of the Holy See Press Office said on March 25.

