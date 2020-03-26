Catholic World News

12 dead in recent days at Xaverian Missionaries’ motherhouse

March 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: St. Guido Maria Conforti (1865-1931) founded the Xaverian Missionaries in 1895. Parma, the site of the institute’s motherhouse, is located in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna (map).

