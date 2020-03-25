Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch approves liturgical prayers against coronavirus

March 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “O Lord our God, enter not into judgment with Thy servants and save us from the disastrous epidemic coming onto us,” reads one prayer. “Have mercy on us, Thy lowly and unworthy servants who in repentance, with fervent faith and broken heart, prostrate ourselves before Thee, O God, merciful and ordaining every good change, and trust in Thy mercy.”

