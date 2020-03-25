Catholic World News

Egyptian court calls for annulment of monk’s death sentence

March 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In February 2019, an Egyptian court handed down death sentences for two Coptic Orthodox monks who were found guilty of killing Bishop Epiphanius, the head of St. Macarius monastery.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!