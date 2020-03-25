Catholic World News

Bells of all French churches to toll for 10 minutes

March 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on CEF (French)

CWN Editor's Note: At 7:30 in the evening on the Solemnity of the Annunciation, the bells of all French churches will toll for 10 minutes “to manifest our brotherhood and our common hope.” The nation’s bishops have asked Catholics to place a candle in their window at that time.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

