Cardinal Nichols: ‘’All churches must be closed, and remain closed’

March 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Following some confusion in the guidance published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government regarding the opening of churches, where it states that ‘places of worship should remain open for solitary prayer,’ the Bishops’ Conference has clarified that churches must close and remain closed,” England’s leading prelate said, adding in a video, “Closing churches is the right thing to do to save lives.”

