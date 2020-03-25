Catholic World News

Pope, in new video, calls for prayer to end pandemic

March 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope Video is an initiative of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer). In the new video, Pope Francis says, “Let us all pray together for the sick, for the people who are suffering. We seek refuge under your protection, O Holy Mother of God. Do not despise our pleas — we who are put to the test — and deliver us from every danger, O glorious and blessed Virgin. I thank all Christians, all the men and women of good will who pray at this moment, in unison, whichever religious tradition they belong to.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!