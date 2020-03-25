Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman recalls St. John Paul’s encyclical on human life

March 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A quarter century ago, on March 25, 1995, Pope St. John Paul II issued Evangelium Vitae (The Gospel of Life), his encyclical letter on the value and inviolability of human life.

