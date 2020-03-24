Catholic World News

Pope issues message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

March 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 57th annual World Day of Prayer for Vocations, which will be observed on May 3, Pope Francis remarks that those who hear a call to the priesthood or religious life experience feelings like those of the disciples who crossed a stormy sea to follow Jesus. Like those disciples, he said, young people “have to undertake a crossing and abandon their own security.” But they should bear in mind that “in the midst of this challenging journey we are not alone.”

