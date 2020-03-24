Catholic World News

New Orleans archbishop tests positive for COVID-19

March 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I will use this quiet time for additional prayer and sacrifice for all those seriously affected by the virus,” Archbishop Gregory Aymond said in a statement. “I pray to get well soon and continue ministry.”

