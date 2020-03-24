Catholic World News

At least 50 Italian priests dead from coronavirus

March 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Among them is Father Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, who declined to use a ventilator so that a younger patient could use it instead.

