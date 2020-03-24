Catholic World News

Earthquake causes severe damage to Croatian cathedral

March 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on EWTN

CWN Editor's Note: A spire of the cathedral fell onto the roof of Cardinal Josip Bozanic’s residence, according a summary of the damage caused by the Zagreb earthquake.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!