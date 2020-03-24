Catholic World News

Let us not miss Jesus as He passes by, Pope preaches at Sunday Mass

March 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Praying for the dying and their families, Pope Francis invited all to reread John 9:1-41, the Gospel of the Fourth Sunday of Lent. He quoted St. Augustine: “I am afraid when the Lord passes by, because I am afraid that He will pass and I might not notice Him.” The Pope invited those watching the Mass to recite St. Alphonsus Liguori’s act of spiritual communion. The Mass concluded with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Ave Regina Caelorum.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!