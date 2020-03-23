Catholic World News

Vatican failing to act in investigation of former Minnesota archbishop

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has failed to obey its own rules in the case of Archbishop John Nienstedt, a court-appointed investigator has announced. Thomas Johnson, a former prosecutor, made formal complaints against the archbishop last May. Under the provisions of the apostolic letter Vos Estis, the Vatican was required to respond within 30 days, but no response has yet been given. Archbishop Nienstedt resigned in 2015 from his post as Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis.

