Catholic World News

New York archdiocese: no public services for Holy Week

March 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on SI Live

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York has announced that public liturgical celebrations for Holy Week and Easter will be cancelled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!