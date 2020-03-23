Catholic World News

‘Remain calm,’ Peruvian cardinal urges nation

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The important thing is that together we will move forward, the important thing is to remain calm,” Cardinal Pedro Barreto, SJ, said in a televised address of the nation. “I have seen people cry for not knowing what to do, because some are day laborers, but I ask to keep calm and offer sympathy.”

