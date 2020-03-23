Catholic World News

Bethlehem’s Holy Family Hospital at risk

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m estimating that maybe only 10% of the people are able to receive salaries,” said Michele Burke Bowe, the Sovereign Order of Malta’s ambassador to Palestine. Everything is closed like in much of the world, but it’s just a little more dire when everything is closed in a country under occupation, where prices are rising and they are already high.”

