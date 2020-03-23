Catholic World News

Pope announces extraordinary Urbi et Orbi blessing, calls for common recitation of the Our Father

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The papal Urbi et Orbi (To the City and to the World) blessing is traditionally given on Christmas and Easter; the Pope will give a special blessing on March 27. In addition, he called on Christians around the world to recite Our Father in common at noon on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.

