Catholic World News

Receive Christ’s light and ‘become light,’ Pope says at Sunday Angelus address

March 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The healed blind man, who now sees both with the eyes of the body and with those of the soul, is the image of every baptized person, who immersed in grace has been pulled out of the darkness and placed in the light of faith,” Pope Francis said during his March 22 Angelus address (video), in which he reflected on John 9:1-41, the Gospel of the day. “But it is not enough to receive the light, one must become light.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!