Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Charities call for congressional aid to nonprofits

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Tell Congress to act now and provide emergency aid to nonprofit organizations by expanding charitable giving and providing organizations with grants, loans, and tax credits,” Catholic Charities USA said in a brief statement.

