Brasilia cardinal transferred, becomes nation’s primate

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha, 60, as Archbishop of São Salvador da Bahia (and thus Primate of Brazil). The prelate, who has been described as a “young pastor in the mold of Francis,” was the relator general of the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops (2018), which was devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.” He succeeds Archbishop Murilo Ramos Krieger, 76.

