Catholic World News

Cardinal Farrell: Now is the time to rediscover the Sacrament of Marriage

March 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us take advantage of this somewhat strange time to welcome and live the Spirit in our homes and rediscover the wealth and the gift of our domestic churches, together with Jesus, who lives with us,” said the Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

