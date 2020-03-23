Catholic World News

New plenary indulgences are ‘a great mantle of mercy,’ Vatican cardinal says

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Major Penitentiary, discussed the Apostolic Penitentiary’s decree on the granting of special indulgences to the faithful and note on the Sacrament of Reconciliation in the current pandemic.

