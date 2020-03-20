Catholic World News

Vatican issues special guidelines for Easter celebrations

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Divine Worship has issued special guidelines for the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week and Easter this year, recognizing the difficulties caused by emergency regulations. Liturgies can be celebrated without a congregation where necessary, but: “The faithful should be informed of the times of the celebration so that they can prayerfully unite themselves in their homes.” The Congregation also recommends video broadcasts. Some ceremonies, such as the Chrism Mass, can be postponed, the Congregation says; but the Easter Triduum “cannot be transferred to another time.”

