Iranian ayatollah asks Pope for help to lift sanctions, allow medical care

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Ayatollah Seyed Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad has appealed to Pope Francis for help to lift international economic sanctions against Iran, allowing for the delivery of medical supplies to the country, where the coronavirus epidemic has been particularly deadly. The ayatollah was one of two Muslim clerics who were invited to participate as observers during the Synod on the Middle East in 2010.

