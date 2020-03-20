Catholic World News

September papal visit to Indonesia postponed

March 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Plans for Pope Francis to visit Indonesia in September have been postponed because of the coronavirus emergency, Church officials have revealed. Although the Vatican had not formally confirmed the plans, Church officials had expected the Pope to visit Indonesia, East Timor, and Papua New Guinea.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!