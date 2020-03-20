Catholic World News

Vatican: plenary indulgences for virus victims, caregivers, all who pray for them

March 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that plenary indulgences will be given to victims of the coronavirus and their families, health-care workers who care for them, and all those who pray for an end to the epidemic. The decree from the Apostolic Penitentiary specifies the conditions for obtaining these plenary indulgences.

